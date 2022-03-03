Nintendo Miis coming to Mario Kart Tour

Mi amore.

News by Victoria Kennedy, News reporter
Updated on 3 March 2022

The fan favourite Miis from the Nintendo Wii era are not done yet, as the bobble-headed avatars are now coming to Mario Kart Tour.

Nintendo released a new trailer for its latest Mario Kart Tour update which shows off the Miis in all their racing glory. Players will have a new selection of racing suits to choose from when this update goes live, including (but not limited to) Peach, Donkey Kong and Mario inspired outfits. But looking sharp is not all these suits are good for. Each outfit also comes with a special skill that can utilised while racing.

This first wave of Mii characters and their new suits goes live on 9th March (CET).

Following this update, more suits will be added in a second wave, which will be going live on 23rd March (also CET). These suits remain a mystery for now, but given their crown adorned outlines, there is plenty of room for fans to make an informed guess as to who these suits are inspired by.

Many Nintendo fans were left disappointed when it looked as though the classic Miis would not be making a return when Nintendo Switch Sports releases this April. Eurogamer's Christian Donlan also felt this way, writing, "they've done something to the Miis and they look a bit weird now" following the upcoming sports game's reveal.

However, Nintendo mercifully confirmed after its reveal that in addition to Switch Sport's 'Sportsmates' (so that's what they're called), players will "still be able to select and play as your Mii character". Phew!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Mario Kart Tour

About the author

Victoria Kennedy

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who wont), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Related

Xbox boss Phil Spencer asks fans not to "weaponise" games for "battles between platforms"

"Respect creators."

77

Ukraine calls on PlayStation, Xbox to stop supporting Russian markets

And on the world of esports to shut out teams and tournaments.

60

EA will remove Russia from FIFA 22

Following country's invasion of Ukraine.

55

Epic Games acquires online music store Bandcamp

As part of "creator marketplace ecosystem" vision.

49

Destiny 2 Steam Deck players risk ban, Bungie says

You've been warned.

47

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

70

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

16

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: Stargazing on Second Avenue

"You should be in SCHOOLS."

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time crisis.

4

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store