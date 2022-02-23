Dead by Daylight trademark points to dating sim

Who said romance is dead?

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 23 February 2022

A Dead by Daylight dating sim may be on the way.

As shared on Twitter by DBDLeaks, developer Behaviour appears to have trademarked the title Hooked On You: A Dead By Daylight Dating Sim.

Filed on 16th February 2022, it's currently unknown whether this is a brand new title, extra content for the main game, or just a joke.

A dating sim would be fitting for the community though. Dead by Daylight may be a horror game, but fans just can't stop thirsting after its suite of killers.

That goes for the game's winking K-Pop killer The Trickster, to Hellraiser's Pinhead declaring "I came", and the bunny mask-wearing Huntress.

And with the game being so popular with the LGBT+ community, you bet that a Dead by Daylight dating sim would aim to be as inclusive as possible.

Eurogamer has contacted Behaviour for comment.

In the meantime, streamers have been jump-scared by the game's latest killer, taken from cult Japanese horror Ringu.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Dead by Daylight

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Resident Evil 4 remake reportedly inspired by original, spookier game pitch

That's the hook, man.

50

The Town of Light dev's WW2 thriller Martha is Dead will be edited on PlayStation

Full experience still coming to Xbox and PC.

39

Evil Within developer's Ghostwire: Tokyo gets March release date

And there's a livestream showcase tomorrow.

30

Dead Island 2 is still in "active development" and may be out in 2023

"It's been in development for probably ten years or so."

25

Ghostwire: Tokyo takes up just 20GB on PC

Ghostly indeed.

25

You may also enjoy...

Essential | Inscryption review: a wonderful nightmare, and a vividly memorable game of cards

Bloody hell.

23

Reports claim voice actor leaked Resident Evil 4 remake concept art

As troubling accounts surface of his behaviour with fans.

34

Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own

Keep calm and carriage on.

18

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

253

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: The trouble with review season

Time Crisis.

Premium only | Off-Topic: The travel show magic of Footy Scran

Authentic bangers.

1

Premium only | Podcast: The story of Heaven's Vault maker Inkle

80 yays.

Premium only | Off Topic: Zen motoring

Or why I love Ogmios' brand of driving.

Premium only | Off-Topic: Wisdom from the wings of a theatre

"We're doing it for us."

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store