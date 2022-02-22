Min Min Smash Bros amiibo due in April

Minecraft amiibo delayed.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 22 February 2022

The new Min Min amiibo, part of the Smash Bros collection, is due in April.

The Arms fighter will arrive in statuesque form on 29th April, Nintendo confirmed today.

Sadly, the Steve and Alex from Minecraft Smash Bros amiibo have both been delayed until "later in 2022". Both were previously set to launch at some point during this spring.

Min Min was added as a playable fighter to Smash Bros Ultimate in the sixth challenger pack in June 2020.

She's originally from Nintendo's underappreciated springy arm fighter Arms.

