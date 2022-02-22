Min Min Smash Bros amiibo due in April

The new Min Min amiibo, part of the Smash Bros collection, is due in April.

The Arms fighter will arrive in statuesque form on 29th April, Nintendo confirmed today.

Sadly, the Steve and Alex from Minecraft Smash Bros amiibo have both been delayed until "later in 2022". Both were previously set to launch at some point during this spring.

Min Min was added as a playable fighter to Smash Bros Ultimate in the sixth challenger pack in June 2020.

She's originally from Nintendo's underappreciated springy arm fighter Arms.

Previously the Steve & Alex #SmashBros #amiibo were announced to launch in spring 2022. However, due to a logistics and production delay, unfortunately the release timing has been delayed to later in 2022. pic.twitter.com/uHrA6sKusr — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 22, 2022