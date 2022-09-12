Masahiro Sakurai now has over 400k subscribers on YouTube

Masahiro Sakurai's new YouTube channel has reached over 400,000 subscribers, and he's already received a Silver Play Button to celebrate the achievement.

Sakurai, known for creating Kirby and Super Smash Bros., launched Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games last month with the aim of teaching others about game development.

His Japanese channel has 387,000 subscribers, whilst the English version has made it 448,000. Sakurai shared a picture on Twitter of the Silver Play Button awarded to him by YouTube.

Watch on YouTube Super Smash Bros. Ultimate overview trailer.

"That was quick!" Sakurai wrote in his tweet alongside the picture. In a follow up, he thanked everyone who subscribed to the channel.

早い!!!! pic.twitter.com/kzZWsRSere — 桜井 政博 / Masahiro Sakurai (@Sora_Sakurai) September 11, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Silver Play Button is awarded by YouTube to channels that reach the milestone of 100,000 subscribers. Sakurai may well be on his way to the Gold award soon, as Masahiro Sakurai on Creating Games currently has over 800,000 subscribers combined.

As well as talking about game development, Sakurai has been given the go ahead from Nintendo to share dev builds and design documents of Smash Bros., which many Smash fans are undoubtedly excited to see.