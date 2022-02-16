You can now register for the Nintendo Switch Sports online play test

Registrations for the Nintendo Switch Sports online play tests are now open.

Nintendo is conducting its online play test this weekend (19th / 20th February) in anticipation of Nintendo Switch Sport's release on 29th of April. This test will be exclusive to Nintendo Switch online users and will not be compatible with Nintendo Switch Lite consoles.

Players from the European players can register here.

Players from the US players can register here.

Nintendo has reiterated that the gameplay within this test may "not be reflective of the full version of Nintendo Switch Sports" and, as such, players may "experience unexpected behaviors and errors".

On its full release this April, players will be able to partake in games such as badminton, football and volleyball, as well as classics from the Wii-era such as tennis and bowling.

While games such as tennis and badminton will use the Switch's Joy-Con in the same fashion as the Wii-mote was used for players to swing like a racket, the inclusion of football will add a new element of gameplay.

A leg strap accessory, which will be included with the physical copy of Nintendo Switch Sports, can be attached to users' legs (obviously) to enable intuitive kicking motions when in 'Shoot out mode'.

Meanwhile, a free update (which is scheduled for some time this Autumn) will add golf into the mix.