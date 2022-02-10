Chrono Cross comes to Europe for the first time

Crossing the seas.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 10 February 2022

Cult PS1 classic JRPG Chrono Cross is coming to Europe for the first time.

The spiritual successor to the SNES favourite Chrono Trigger, Chrono Cross was never released outside of Japan and America.

Announced at last night's Nintendo Direct with a release date of 7th April, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition is actually due out across PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam too.

As a remaster, it will feature new HD 3D models, brand new artwork and character redesign by Nobuteru Yuuki, and refined background music by Yasunori Mitsuda.

Players will be able to switch between the new and original graphics, as well as pixel and HD fonts.

In addition to an auto-battle mode and the ability to switch off battles entirely, the Radical Dreamers content will also be included - its first time in the West.

Also, the global release means the game now has French, German, Italian and Spanish localisation.

This remaster was heavily rumoured at the end of last year as part of a Nvidia leak. Chrono Cross content was also included in Another Eden.

What's more, that Nvidia leak also included mention of a Final Fantasy Tactics remaster and a Final Fantasy 9 remake. Could they also be on the way soon?

