Sony is "actively investigating" Sifu's early access download issues

"Thank you all for your patience, we'll make it up to you!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 6 February 2022

If you've been struggling to download Sifu on PS5 this afternoon, you're not alone. Sloclap has confirmed that unspecified "issues" are preventing some from downloading the Early Access version of the fighting game.

"We are aware that there are issues preventing the download of Sifu through the early access on the PlayStation Store, and are very sorry for the inconvenience," the development team explained via a tweet posted to the game's official Twitter account earlier today. "We're looking into it with PlayStation to fix it asap, and will update you on the situation very soon!"

A couple of hours later, the team updated the thread to add: ​​"Sony teams are actively investigating this issue with us, we hope to have it resolved shortly. Thank you all for your patience, we'll make it up to you!"

Sifu reviews are now live, and the reception seems... well, divided. We'll be posting our own thoughts tomorrow but until then, enjoy Ed's thoughts on the preview build he played towards the end of last year in which he said: "there are certainly some intriguing ideas here, plus a beautifully stylised aesthetic that could well elevate this tightly-focused combat game into something special".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Sifu

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

The Neo Geo Pocket's best game just landed on Switch

Poker face.

25

Keanu Reeves doesn't want Neo from The Matrix or John Wick in Mortal Kombat

"If it was up to me? No."

22

Riot shares new footage of upcoming 2D fighter, Project L

Project L "will not be shipping in 2021 or 2022".

19

Street Fighter 5 Luke gameplay video offers a look at the character dubbed "the future of Street Fighter"

Pack-a-punch.

16

Street Fighter 5's final character, Luke, is a "major" part of the next Street Fighter game

Which may be revealed next year.

14

You may also enjoy...

Street Fighter 5's final character, Luke, is a "major" part of the next Street Fighter game

Which may be revealed next year.

14

Warner Bros. crossover fighter Multiversus officially announced

Free-to-play for PC, PlayStation and Xbox next year.

14

Recommended | Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown review - imperfect version of an all-time great

Lion's share.

67

Feature | The fighting game community should do more to combat its sexual harassment problem

What next after the FGC's Me Too?

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tier List: All fighters ranked plus the best melee, sword and ranged fighters explained

Where does Kazuya debut in our updated Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list?

11

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: High spirits: the most precarious of cinematic genres

Would you like to swing on a star?

4

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store