GTA5 and GTA Online PS5 and Xbox Series X and S release date set for March

Pedal to the metal.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Deputy Editorial Director
Updated on 4 February 2022

GTA5 and GTA Online hit PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on 15th March, Rockstar has announced.

This is the third console generation the eternally popular GTA 5 has launched on. In the same breath as it announced the next-gen version of GTA5 and GTA Online, Rockstar confirmed Grand Theft Auto 6 is "well underway" and in "active development".

GTA5 and GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S have new graphics mode with up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second performance.

Expect texture and draw distance upgrades, HDR options and ray-tracing, Rockstar confirmed.

Also due are faster loading times, 3D audio, and platform-specific features like advanced haptic feedback.

PS4 and Xbox One players can transfer both their GTA5 Story Mode progress and their current GTA Online characters and progression to PS5 and Xbox Series X and S with a one-time migration at launch. Rockstar failed to say whether it will offer a free next-gen upgrade for GTA5.

A new standalone version of GTA Online for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S will debut at launch, Rockstar said. This will be available for free for the first three months to PS5 players only.

Specifically on GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S, you'll be able to skip the GTA5 Story Mode prologue before entering Online. There's a brand new GTA Online tutorial to help on-board newcomers, who will now enter the Career Builder with instant access to their choice of one of four illicit businesses: Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner, as well as a "sizeable" GTA$ "windfall" to "help select a property, high-end vehicle, and the firepower required to kickstart their enterprise".

Returning players have the option to restart their character and take advantage of the Career Builder at any time, Rockstar added.

Elsewhere, the PS5 and Xbox Series X and S versions of GTA Online also include the new Hao's Special Works auto shop, located within the LS Car Meet, which lets players upgrade select vehicles (five new vehicles and five existing vehicles at launch) for "elite driving performance that takes full advantage of the upgraded power of new console hardware".

Jump to comments (7)

