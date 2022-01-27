Epic Games Store added 34m accounts in 2021

Profile, chat and library improvements on the way.

News by Tom Phillips, Deputy Editor

Epic Games has issued a set of stats on its store's growth last year, and detailed upcoming improvements due to arrive in 2022.

The PC marketplace increased its registered users by 34 million in 2021, up to 194 million total, with a daily active user peak of 31.1 million.

Epic Games Store now hosts 917 titles - almost doubling its catalogue over the past 12 months - with $840m spent. Epic says that "more than $300m of this" was on third-party games - which means that a larger $540m was spent on Epic's own published games. (This sounds to me like a lot of Fortnite V-Bucks.)

Looking ahead to the rest of 2022, Epic unsurprisingly said it would continue its offer of weekly free games - a popular way to get new users signed up to its storefront.

Improvements to download management are on the way, with the ability to prioritise and queue selected games. Library improvements will let you better filter and organise your game collection. You'll also be able to view your library outside the Epic Games launcher.

User profiles which let you view playtime, user-driven ratings and polls, game hubs and cross-game party chat are also on the cards.

Currently in closed beta, the store's self-publishing tools are also expected to get a full release. PC Store Cross Play will "make it easier than ever to launch a multiplayer PC game across multiple PC stores, including Steam," Epic wrote.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Steam Deck starts shipping on 28th February

Reservation purchases open on 25th.

49

Microsoft is changing how it runs Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass subscriptions

Following investigation by UK regulator.

45

Previously-unseen Star Wars 1313 Boba Fett gameplay surfaces

This is the way.

31

Atari releasing giftable "surprise" NFT lootboxes to celebrate 50th anniversary

Happy birthday?

29

PlayStation's London Studio working on PS5 online game

"We can't wait to show the world."

22

You may also enjoy...

Sony reportedly cuts back PlayStation 5 production again due to chip shortage

Place your chips anywhere.

72

Digital Foundry | DF Direct Weekly takes on Cerny's new PS5 video and the terrific Xbox Museum

Plus: is it really the end for FPS Boost?

17

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

65

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the editor: Hi, I'm new at this

Why I love Eurogamer, and how I hope not to screw it up.

14

Premium only | Off Topic: Ellen Raskin's picture books are as rich as her novels

They're just harder to come by.

Premium only | Laughing with Dan Marshall and Ben Ward in The Eurogamer Podcast

Let's have a wonderful time gentleman, please!

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store