Dying Light 2 getting free PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades

But no cross-generation play "at launch".

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 21 January 2022

With Dying Light 2 just weeks away now, developer Techland has revealed those purchasing the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One versions of the game will be entitled to free PS5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades respectively, should they require them at a later date.

Techland is yet to detail the precise enhancements PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S owners can expect when Dying Light 2 launches early next month, but it has now referenced them in more general terms in two new "Modes Presentation" trailers, outlining the three different visual modes selectable on new-gen platforms.

The videos, one for PlayStation 5 and the other for Xbox Series X, each feature a slightly different cut of Dying Light 2 gameplay footage but both highlight a Quality Mode that features raytracing, a Resolution Mode promising a resolution boost to 4K, and a Performance Mode, pushing the frame rate to 60fps and beyond.

Dying Light 2 - PlayStation 5 Modes Presentation.

Alongside all the above, Techland has also spoken a little about cross-play. Sadly, it says Dying Light 2's co-op mode won't support cross-platform and cross-generation play on consoles "at launch", but cross-play will be available on PC, with Steam and Epic Games Store players able to join forces in their zombie-smashing adventures.

Dying Light 2 - which Techland has now pledged to support with at least five years of post-launch DLC - arrives for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC from 4th February. However, the previously announced cloud version for Switch has been delayed, with Techland now saying it expects the game to arrive "within six months from the original [launch] date".

It has, of course, been a rather tumultuous journey to release for Dying Light 2 - one that has seen multiple delays, as well as high-profile staff departures, and numerous reports of mismanagement at Techland. Despite those setbacks, early impressions suggest the studio's ambitions have paid off; Eurogamer's Martin Robinson was left impressed when he played the early stages of the game at the tail-end of last year

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

