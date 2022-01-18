New Cuphead Netflix cartoon trailer released
Welcome to The Cuphead Show.
Netflix has released a brand new trailer for its forthcoming Cuphead cartoon The Cuphead Show.
It follows the antics of Cuphead and Mugman as they aim to thwart the devil, with many scenes in the trailer inspired by bosses from the game.
The show will debut on 18th February exclusively on Netflix.
A new website for the show has also launched, where fans can acquire souls for various actions leading up to the show's release.
Coming to you in full color and cine-sound, it?s?The Cuphead Show! Watch the brand new trailer today, and witness the Inkwell Isles as you?ve never seen them before when the show debuts on February 18th, exclusively on @Netflix.— Studio MDHR (@StudioMDHR) January 18, 2022
For even more fun, visit https://t.co/UgA0pB4toT! pic.twitter.com/2A6CueOUVQ
Also on the way is the game's DLC, The Delicious Last Course, featuring new playable character Ms. Chalice. That's due out on 30th June across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG.
