New Cuphead Netflix cartoon trailer released

Welcome to The Cuphead Show.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 18 January 2022

Netflix has released a brand new trailer for its forthcoming Cuphead cartoon The Cuphead Show.

It follows the antics of Cuphead and Mugman as they aim to thwart the devil, with many scenes in the trailer inspired by bosses from the game.

The show will debut on 18th February exclusively on Netflix.

A new website for the show has also launched, where fans can acquire souls for various actions leading up to the show's release.

Also on the way is the game's DLC, The Delicious Last Course, featuring new playable character Ms. Chalice. That's due out on 30th June across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Cuphead

About the author

Ed Nightingale

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Related

Watch the Uncharted film's full cargo plane fight scene

No ticket.

48

Tom Holland says he's Nathan Drake because Sony left him a PS4 and a copy of Uncharted

Just conglomerate things.

48

Fortnite reportedly set to welcome Paramount franchises

First up, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

39

The Matrix is getting an "Unreal Engine 5 experience" according to leak

UPDATE: Pre-load now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S.

38

Westworld series co-creator Jonathan Nolan to direct Amazon's Fallout TV show premiere

Bunker down.

20

You may also enjoy...

Digital Foundry | Best PC gaming headset 2022

Wired or wireless, from cheap to ultra-premium.

23

Microsoft to review its sexual harassment and gender discrimination policies

Includes allegations against Bill Gates.

7

Digital Foundry | GeForce Now RTX 3080 review: is cloud gaming finally a viable alternative?

Nvidia's premium offering vs local gaming, xCloud and Stadia.

3

Xbox Game Pass now has over 25 million subscribers

Activision Blizzard acquisition will no doubt boost subscribers further.

75

Microsoft buying Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $70bn

WOW.

612

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A Tokyo climbing wall like no other

Gripping.

1

Premium only | Off Topic: Is there a more cinematic space than the elevator?

Ding!

3

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: unpacking Unpacking with creator Wren Brier

Thinking outside of the box.

Premium only | Off Topic: Hedra's astonishing page layouts revel in their giddy sense of invention

5x7.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: a final sit-down with departing Editor Oli Welsh

Essential.

4

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store