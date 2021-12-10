PUBG goes F2P next year

PUBG: Battlegrounds is going free-to-play on 12th January on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, publisher Krafton announced tonight at The Game Awards.

The long-lived battle royale originally launched in 2017 and is still popular - but it'll be interesting to see how much of a further boost this gives the game.

Free players will gain a slightly different offering, however. You'll need a $12.99 "account upgrade" to "Battlegrounds Plus" to unlock ranked and custom match modes, plus some extra currency and other bits. This will also get you some in-game items. Existing owners will get this and will not have to pay.