Stalker 2 will take up 180GB on Xbox

That's half the space of your Xbox Series S.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 5 December 2021

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will take up 180GB on your Xbox console.

As spotted by The Gamer, the description of the game on the Xbox store has recently been updated to include the "approximate" 180GB storage space on Xbox consoles.

If true - and it's always possible the download size will be optimised and shaved closer to launch - that means Stalker 2 will take up half of the space available on Microsoft's compact system, Xbox Series S.

It's also weighing in at a hefty size on PC, too; there you'll need around 150GB to get the game installed.

Stalker 2 is scheduled to release 28th April 2022 on Xbox Series X and S and PC, but not Xbox One. It will, however, be available on PC and current-gen systems via Xbox Game Pass. Given it's described as "coming first" to Xbox, we reckon it'll come out on PlayStation 5 at some point after, though.

ICYMI, the Stalker 2 developers are using a custom teeth tool to make each character's smile unique.

"Literally every human in Stalker 2 has a one-of-a-kind smile - or grin, I suppose," GSC Game World's Zakhar Bocharov explained at the time.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam working on third-person action-RPG "set in a dark fantasy world"

Will be co-published by 505 Games.

27

The Ascent's first paid DLC is out now

Pretty punk.

19

Monster Hunter Rise for PC will include all Switch's post-launch content on release day

New monsters, costumes, and an expanded ending.

13

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim coming to Switch

PS4 cult hit arrives next year.

12

Assassin's Creed Valhalla extends current festival, adds new sword

As fans wait for Year 2 news.

11

You may also enjoy...

Recommended | ElecHead review - a more than clever platformer

Bright spark.

24

Review | Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy review - breezy but unfocused action

All over the space.

105

Assassin's Creed Valhalla reveals a teasing autumn roadmap

Discovery Tour! Free updates! Spooky event!

22

Another secret method to kill Kraid has been discovered in Metroid Dread

Plus speedruns are even quicker.

7

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

4

Supporters only

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: The trouble with game awards

Games have never been more diverse, but that's seldom reflected in games of the year lists. Why?

5

Premium only | Off Topic: The many joys of BritBox, the intensely British streaming service

Some libraries do 'ave 'em.

5

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Warm drinks with Coffee Talk creator Fahmi

There's a latte talk about.

Premium only | Off Topic: Dr Robert Graves and the second hand

The time is out of joint.

4

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

3

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store