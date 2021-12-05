Stalker 2 will take up 180GB on Xbox

Stalker 2: Heart of Chernobyl will take up 180GB on your Xbox console.

As spotted by The Gamer, the description of the game on the Xbox store has recently been updated to include the "approximate" 180GB storage space on Xbox consoles.

If true - and it's always possible the download size will be optimised and shaved closer to launch - that means Stalker 2 will take up half of the space available on Microsoft's compact system, Xbox Series S.

It's also weighing in at a hefty size on PC, too; there you'll need around 150GB to get the game installed.

Stalker 2 is scheduled to release 28th April 2022 on Xbox Series X and S and PC, but not Xbox One. It will, however, be available on PC and current-gen systems via Xbox Game Pass. Given it's described as "coming first" to Xbox, we reckon it'll come out on PlayStation 5 at some point after, though.

ICYMI, the Stalker 2 developers are using a custom teeth tool to make each character's smile unique.

"Literally every human in Stalker 2 has a one-of-a-kind smile - or grin, I suppose," GSC Game World's Zakhar Bocharov explained at the time.