Aliens: Fireteam Elite season two coming to Xbox Game Pass

Generation Zero and Evil Genius 2: World Domination available now.

News by Ed Nightingale, News reporter
Updated on 1 December 2021

Season two of Aliens: Fireteam Elite arrives next week as the game joins Xbox Game Pass along with Generation Zero and Evil Genius 2: World Domination.

On 14th December, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available on Game Pass alongside the new season (also on PlayStation and PC via Steam).

The co-op third person survival game sees your team of marines up against waves of the iconic Xenomorphs.

Season two adds a new game mode, Point Defense, as an alternative to Horde Mode, in which fireteams must protect, repair and hold three strategic points through multiple waves of attacks.

Other additions include weapons, attachments, cosmetics, and challenge cards. Xbox Wire has all the details.

Two other games are also available now on Game Pass.

Generation Zero is set in an alternative 1980s Sweden in the region of Östertörn, in which you'll engage in first-person guerilla warfare against hostile machine invaders.

Since the game's release two years ago, developer Systemic Reaction has added a wealth of new content, including base building, new story elements, and daily activities.

Satirical strategy title Evil Genius 2: World Domination sees you building an evil spy lair. Choose your evil genius and follow their unique campaign to world domination with a well organised base full of traps to deceive incoming spies.

Check our guide to see all games available on Game Pass.

