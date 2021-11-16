Today's Fortnite patch brings Naruto, mechs and shopping carts

Last update of the season, and potentially Chapter.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 16 November 2021

Today's bumper Fortnite update 18.40 has arrived and the game's hugely-anticipated Naruto crossover is now in full swing - with the promise of Fortnite's dreaded Brute mechs returning on the horizon.

This update is the last for Fortnite this season - that we can say for sure. But it may also be the last for Fortnite this Chapter - for the game's whole Island map.

The latest patch notes go out of their way to reference the game's Chapter 1 Season X trailer - the last before the old map got sucked into a black hole. And the return of Season X's Brutes is joined by the unvaulting of Fortnite's OG vehicle, the shopping cart, for a spin around the game's second map before it too is replaced.

On the Island, The Cube Queen's domain is growing into a pyramid - which fits with earlier leaks on what may happen next. Behind the scenes, the game looks prepped for a period of downtime following the end of this season.

Elsewhere in Fortnite land, the game's original Save the World mode now offers battle pass XP, ahead of its folding into the game's main battle royale menus. Fan-made Creative maps will also be allowed to grant XP for the first time, as Epic Games continues to promote the importance of its user-created content.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Microsoft adds 76 more games to Xbox backwards compatibility

Max Payne and FEAR series, plus many more.

193

Last night's Xbox back compat update really was the last, Microsoft insists

"We know we've said this before."

21

Xbox documentary series to launch in December

Power On.

11

Genshin Impact developer opens new Canadian studio for AAA game in paranormal world

Montréal Impact.

2

Quantic Dream's Star Wars game apparently set in High Republic era

Sabre up your pennies.

24

You may also enjoy...

PS5 the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history with over 1m sold

Got one?

69

Evercade VS shipments delayed until December in Europe

"Increased pressure" on global shipping to blame.

4

Cult UK TV show GamesMaster is back later this year

"The series will see celebrities, gaming stars and super fans all take part in challenges, races, and epic fights."

64

Epic launches appeal against Apple court ruling

Core principles.

52

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Supporters only

Premium only | Off-topic: Every week, my drawing course blows my mind a little bit

Warning: graphite content.

1

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast: Behind the push for better accessibility in games

Morales high.

Premium only | Ask Eurogamer: News

Your questions answered live from 3pm UK time.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: The Flavour Thesaurus takes food beyond the infinite

Cook's book.

1

Premium only | Off-topic: Getting off the familiar fantasy merry-go-round, and loving it

A Deadly Education.

11

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store