Ed Sheeran coming to Pokémon Go

Music megastar Ed Sheeran has announced a surprise collaboration with Pokémon Go.

Exactly what the crossover will amount to remains a mystery - today's announcement was but a tease, issued by the Suffolk-born popstar via his Twitter. But, already, this very different from anything Pokémon Go has done in the past.

Pokémon Go has teamed up with other brands before, of course, to make sponsored locations appear in its game, or feature branded avatar clothes. But this is the first time Pokémon Go has undertaken something with a particular celebrity - and past collaborations have never been centred around music.

What will the collaboration with Ed Sheeran contain? Pokémon Go doesn't have the ability to host a virtual concert, a la Fortnite. But, sometimes, it does replace its background music with special versions.

Whatever it is, hopefully it's less jarring than Sheeran's appearance in Game of Thrones.