Far Cry 6 update removes accidentally included mission

An update to Far Cry 6 removes the Dani & Danny vs Everybody mission from the game.

The mission, which stars actor Danny Trejo, was "accidentally released too early" according to the patch notes and will be added in again at a later date.

The patch includes a number of other updates, but the size of the download is significant.

On Xbox Series X/S the size is between 14 GB and 20 GB, while on Xbox One it's between 13 GB and 19 GB. Yet on PS4 it's between 49 GB and 60 GB and around 90 GB on PlayStation 5. On PC it's 54 GB + 47 GB for the HD Texture Pack.

It's unclear why the sizes differ so much beyond cited regional differences, but 90 GB on PS5 is bigger than the original game file.

The update adds new daily and weekly challenges, plus a new special operation called Los Tres Santos.

Additionally, there are a number of bug fixes, performance improvements, and quality-of-life changes like skipping the title sequence and amending colourblind mode.

Check out the patch notes for full details.