Could id Software be making a new Quake game?

id Software is currently advertising a dozen job openings at its Texas studio, sparking speculation that a new Quake instalment might be on the way.

Let's face it - a development studio advertising for developers isn't particularly newsworthy. In this instance, however, Zenimax stated several times that the new hires will be contributing to "the development of a long-running iconic action FPS", and makes mention of "sci-fi and fantasy environments" - and that's the bit that's got everyone a little excited.

With Machine Games presumably leading on Wolfenstein and Avalanche leading on Rage, that leaves id Software with just a couple of options for what that "iconic action FPS" might be - Doom or Quake. And "sci-fi and fantasy environments" fit more neatly with Quake more than they do Doom, not least because the latest Doom game only released last year.

The timing's right too, of course. We've recently seen the release of the 25th anniversary enhanced edition, Quake 2 conveniently-enough turns 25 next year, and with Microsoft's acquisition of the company this time last year, it's possible the company's IP portfolio has had a refresh. So while all we can do is chalk this up as an enthusiastic rumour at this point, I think it's a pretty compelling one. Watch this space, I guess.

ICYMI, Quake's 25th anniversary enhanced edition, which released for PC and consoles back in August, recently received a free "next-gen" upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

As Matt explained at the time, the original enhanced edition - which bundles together Quake, its two official expansions, plus two additional expansions by Wolfenstein: The New Order developer Machine Games - was already an extremely solid brush-up of the quarter-century-old FPS classic, but the newly released "next-gen" upgrade adds a little extra oomph for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 owners.

Once installed, Xbox Series X/S and PS5 will both run Quake at 120fps with a maximum resolution of 4K. Xbox Play Anywhere functionality is included on Series X/S, while PS5 gets DualSense Adaptive Trigger and integrated speaker support.

