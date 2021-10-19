Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto joins EA to build new studio making first-person games

Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto has joined EA as game director of an unannounced first-person game.

Lehto, dubbed "the father of the Master Chief" for his role in the creation of the iconic Halo series at Bungie, is building a new EA office in the Seattle area.

Details are scarce, but Lehto said in a tweet that the new studio is being built to work on first-person games.

Hey everyone, I?m very excited to announce that I?ve joined @EA as a Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games. I can?t wait to share more about what we?re creating! pic.twitter.com/GnfVFNLSaW — Marcus Lehto (@game_fabricator) October 19, 2021

Lehto was most recently president and game director at V1 Interactive, which closed down earlier this year after Disintegration failed to pull in enough players.