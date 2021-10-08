Resident Evil 7 ships over 10m units

Horrific.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 8 October 2021

Resident Evil 7 has shipped over 10m units, Capcom has announced.

That's a "sold-in" figure - not "sold-through" to customers. But it's an impressive milestone for Capcom's 2017 horror title, which is credited with rejuvenating the long-running series.

Resident Evil 7 marked a return to the series' horror roots, with a shift from the third-person perspective seen in the previous games to a first-person perspective. The changes went down well, and Resident Evil 7 set tills ringing upon release.

Capcom said the games recent success was driven by digital sales and "synergies" with follow-up Resident Evil: Village, which launched in May. This included a bundle containing both games.

Resident Evil 7 has seen in excess of 1m sales in each financial year since it came out, Capcom said. This means it's the first game in the series to break 10m cumulative worldwide shipments, and it's the first Resident Evil game to break through 10m before the release of a remake or remaster.

For context, the 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake has shipped 8.6m units. Both Resident Evil 5 and Resident Evil 6 have shipped 7.9m units. The original Resident Evil 2, which came out in 1998, has shipped just shy of 5m units.

Cumulative shipments of the games in the series now exceed 100m units since the first game came out in 1996. Now, more than 25 years later, it's a series that's still going strong.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (14)

Games in this article

Resident Evil 7

Resident Evil 7: biohazard Cloud Version

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Resident Evil movie gets first trailer, December release date in UK

Out November in North America.

100

The Last of Us Part 2 comes to PlayStation Now

Dina see that coming.

77

Choo-Choo Charles is a horror game in which you fight an evil spider train named Charles with an old train of your own

Keep calm and carriage on.

23

Back 4 Blood leads new additions to Xbox Game Pass

Get Ridden this Halloween.

53

Home Alone director departs delayed Five Nights at Freddy's movie

"I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like," producer says.

19

You may also enjoy...

Resident Evil Village ships over 3m copies

Tasty.

56

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | As Resident Evil turns 25, its loremaster digs into the first game's many secrets

Master, unlock.

62

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Supporters only

Premium only | Off Topic: A forgotten painting of a world gone wrong

Yeah, straight from the top of my dome.

16

Premium only | Off Topic: A brilliant podcast about 90s pop

Oli Welsh on 60 Songs That Explain the 90s.

2

Premium only | The Eurogamer Podcast returns! Meet the UK's first professional gamer

New host, new direction, exclusive early access for Premium supporters.

7

Supporters only | Letter from the Editor: What's with all the good reviews?

We're supposedly suffering a game drought, but we've never recommended so many games. What's going on?

29

Comments (14)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store