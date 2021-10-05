Battlefield 2042's standard edition will now let you play across both generations
'Dual entitlement' coming to both PlayStation and Xbox.
EA has simplified its various offerings of Battlefield 2042 when it launches on November 19th, with standard digital versions of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X now offering 'dual entitlement' which opens up versions for both generations of hardware.
It seems a fairer way of doing things than the original proposition, which locked cross-gen behind more expensive editions of Battlefield 2042 - though given the wording of EA's announcement, it does seem you'll still have to pay the £10 premium associated with next-gen versions if you want 'dual entitlement'.
The news comes on the eve of Battlefield 2042's open beta, which goes live tomorrow and runs through to October 9th.
