EA pulls Man City's suspended defender Benjamin Mendy from FIFA 22 while he is awaiting trial

But he's still available in FUT.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 September 2021

EA has pulled Man City's suspended defender Benjamin Mendy from FIFA 22 while he is awaiting trial.

Earlier this month, Mendy appeared in court charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The 27-year-old is accused of attacking three women at his home in Cheshire between October 2020 and August 2021.

Mendy will next appear at court on 15th November, when his lawyer is expected to apply to dismiss the charges. A trial date has been set for 24th January.

Mendy was suspended by Man City after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

FIFA 22 doesn't go on sale globally until 1st October, but it launched on 22nd September with a 10 hour trial for EA Play subscribers.

This trial provides access to the full game, albeit with a time limit. This means players can start building their Ultimate Team squads, buying and opening packs eight days before FIFA 22 goes on general sale, with all progress carrying over to the full game.

EA confirmed to Eurogamer that Mendy has been removed from the Man City and the French national team squads in FIFA 22, and his card has been suspended from appearing in Ultimate Team packs while he is awaiting trial.

1
Mendy is no longer in Man City's squad.

Here's the statement provided to Eurogamer:

"As Benjamin Mendy has been removed from the active rosters of both Manchester City and the French National team, in FIFA 22 he has also been removed from respective rosters and suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs and Ultimate Draft while he is awaiting trial."

Despite this, FIFA 22 Ultimate Team players will find Mendy in the game via the transfer market - FUT's version of an in-game auction house.

The transfer market has a large number of Mendy cards available to buy, which means he will appear in some players' Ultimate Team squads, and players can profit from any uptick in his card's value as news of his removal from the game spreads.

2
Mendy is freely available to buy and sell on FUT's transfer market.

EA confirmed to Eurogamer that Mendy's removal from FUT card packs was triggered the day after FIFA 22's EA Play early access trial began, which means Mendy's card was available for 24 hours.

"We can confirm the changes in FUT were made the day after the launch of the EA Play early access trial resulting in some players having access to Mendy in packs before the suspension kicked in," EA said.

This isn't the first time EA has pulled a player from FIFA. In December 2019, EA removed former Netherlands, Ajax and AC Milan forward Marco van Basten from FIFA 20 after he used Nazi term "Sieg Heil" live on air.

EA will face questions over why Mendy was available in FIFA 22 at all, given he was suspended by his club in August. It's worth noting Mendy still currently appears in Man City's squad on their official website, although if you click through to his player page you'll see a "currently suspended" notice.

In February 2019, EA removed Emiliano Sala from FC Nantes in FIFA after he died in a tragic plane crash. At the time, EA permanently fixed the price of Sala-related items in Ultimate Team to prevent players from selling his card at an inflated price.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about FIFA 22

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Blood Bowl 3's September early access launch delayed indefinitely

"Our primary concern is the quality of the game experience".

5

EA sticks with loot boxes for FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, but adds preview packs

In transition.

31

Konami selling a £33 eFootball premium player pack you can't use until November

One game at a time.

47

EA downgrades Cristiano Ronaldo to joint third-best player in the world for FIFA 22

Maybe he'll Siiiiuu.

47

US Open tennis champ does FIFA's dead fish celebration

L2 plus left.

14

You may also enjoy...

Murdered teen footballer now in FIFA 21 - 15 years after his death

"We get to honour his talent."

17

EA is selling FIFA 21 cosmetics outside loot boxes for the first time

But they're overpriced.

24

Football Manager joins clubs and players in social media boycott over online abuse

#StopOnlineAbuse.

34

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

76

Feature | Going up against a legend again in Gran Turismo Sport

Get in there Lewis.

107

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch
Explore our store