Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine gets surprise 10th Anniversary Edition

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine - pretty much the best Space Marine game ever made - turned 10 years old this week, and to celebrate it received a special Anniversary Edition on PC (thanks, PCGamesN).

Space Marine was developed by Dawn of War and Company of Heroes maker Relic Entertainment for release in 2011 on PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

Relic left its strategy roots behind to create a fun third-person hack-and-slash/shooter hybrid that, while failing to set tills alight for now defunct publisher THQ, went down well among Warhammer 40,000 fans. You play an Ultramarine versus the Orks, with a heavy emphasis on melee (you heal via executions). It's a bloodfest.

The video below goes into detail on the combat:

This new Anniversary Edition includes the original game with all its DLC, as well as a host of fun extras for fans. It's a free upgrade for all existing owners of Space Marine on Steam, too, which is cool.

Here's what you get:

The Anniversary Edition also include the original main Space Marine game, along with all DLC released for the game:

Chaos Unleashed Map Pack

Dreadnought Assault DLC

Iron Hand Veteran Chapter Pack DLC

Death Guard Champion Chapter Pack DLC

Golden Relic Bolter

Golden Relic Chainsword

Power Sword

Blood Angels Veteran Armour Set

Salamanders Veteran Armour Set

Alpha Legion Champion Armour Set

Legion of the Damned Armour Set

Emperor's Elite Pack

Traitor Legions Pack

As well, this Anniversary Edition of the game includes for the first time:

The full soundtrack for the game

Classic and brand-new wallpapers

The original manual (pdf)

The Official Strategy Guide (pdf)

Ringtone

The Collector's Edition Artbook (pdf)

Collector's cards (pdfs)

The original launch trailer

Warhammer 40,000 games tend to lean on the strategy side of video game genre, which makes sense given they're based on the tabletop original. Relic's foray into action was not entirely successful, but I remember having a blast with it. Time to jump pack back in, perhaps.