Fortnite trial judge decides Apple cannot stop developers linking to other payment methods

But Epic has failed to prove Apple is monopolistic.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 10 September 2021

After months of waiting, today brings a major development in the Epic vs. Apple court case, sparked by Fortnite's removal from the iOS app store.

In a ruling which may be seen as a win for both sides, California's Judge Gonzalez-Rogers decided that Apple was free to control the payment system of its own platform, as Epic had failed to prove the iPhone maker held a monopoly as defined by antitrust laws.

However, Gonzalez-Rogers also decided Apple could not block developers linking out to alternative payment methods from within apps, as that would constitute "anti-competitive conduct" under state law.

"[Apple is] permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to in-app purchasing and communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app," Gonzalez-Rogers wrote.

Where does this leave Fortnite? The ball remains in Epic's court for what it wants to do next. Does it push back on the decision that Apple is not monopolistic, and attempt to keep its own payment system installed within the game? As Apple wrote earlier today, in reference to Epic's latest move to get Fortnite relaunched in South Korea, it is for Epic to remove this payment system from Fortnite's mobile version before anything else.

Alternatively, could Epic take today's decision to allow linking out to alternative payment methods as the win it has been looking for? Changing Fortnite to somehow offer this could see it back on phones sooner.

The ruling is currently set to be enforced from 9th December. Neither company has yet commented on the decision.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (8)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Apple blocks Epic request to restore Fortnite on iPhone in South Korea

UPDATE: Sweeney blasts move as "vindictive and nonsensical".

19

Lego announces stunning Super Mario 64 set

A ? block which folds out into various levels.

52

Crusader Kings developer Paradox accused of "bullying and gender discrimination"

"Worst for women."

82

Developers distance themselves from publisher Tripwire after boss says he's "proud" draconian Texas anti-abortion law allowed to stand

"We do not share the opinion expressed..."

304

PlayStation acquires UK-based Firesprite

250-person team includes former Sony Liverpool talent.

59

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

40

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (8)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch