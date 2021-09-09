Knights of the Old Republic Remake is a PS5 timed console exclusive

Sith hit the fan.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 September 2021

The legendary Knights of the Old Republic will be remade "from the ground up" and launched as a timed console exclusive for PlayStation 5, and also for PC.

Sony made the much-leaked project official tonight, as the opening announcement of its PlayStation Showcase livestream.

As expected, and as Eurogamer previously reported, port studio Aspyr is on development duties. No in-game footage was shown, and there was no word on when we might see more.

"Aspyr has assembled the very best talent from across the industry to create Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake - industry veterans who have worked on great RPGs, as well as some members of the original Knights of the Old Republic development team," Aspyr wrote on the PlayStation blog. "Their knowledge and passion for these characters, this story, and this world is unmatched."

I wrote back in April that, while Aspyr is known for often releasing straight ports, work was underway on KOTOR to make the project more of a remake instead.

Back in January, another report suggested the project would contain elements from both KOTOR games "to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon".

