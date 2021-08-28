Naughty Dog ramps up hiring for studio's first standalone multiplayer game

Naughty Dog is ramping up hiring for the studio's first standalone multiplayer game.

In a tweet, the studio said it was hiring across multiple disciplines for the new game.

We don't know much about this new multiplayer game, although co-game director Vinit Agarwal took to Twitter to say: "apply if you want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game".

"The cinematic experience between players" sounds like an interesting idea - Naughty Dog's Uncharted and The Last of Us series are two of the more cinematic video game franchises around.

Naughty Dog is no stranger to multiplayer, of course. 2013's The Last of Us had a competitive multiplayer mode called Factions, and Uncharted 4 launched in 2016 with a competitive multiplayer mode for up to 10 players.

In 2019, Naughty Dog said multiplayer would not be included in The Last of Us 2.

"You will eventually experience the fruits of our team's online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part 2", Naughty Dog said at the time.

"When and where it will be realised is still to be determined. But rest assured, we are as big a fan of Factions as the rest of our community and are excited to share more when it's ready."

Two years later, and it seems Naughty Dog is finally ramping up on whatever this multiplayer experience is.

This is not Naughty Dog's only current project, of course. In April, Bloomberg reported Naughty Dog is working on a The Last of Us remake. In the same report, Bloomberg said a team within Days Gone developer Sony Bend was helping Naughty Dog with a multiplayer game - no doubt the multiplayer game Naughty Dog is now hiring for.

Earlier this month, a datamine unearthed multiplayer assets in The Last of Us 2.