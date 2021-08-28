Naughty Dog ramps up hiring for studio's first standalone multiplayer game

"Bringing the cinematic experience between players…"

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 August 2021

Naughty Dog is ramping up hiring for the studio's first standalone multiplayer game.

In a tweet, the studio said it was hiring across multiple disciplines for the new game.

We don't know much about this new multiplayer game, although co-game director Vinit Agarwal took to Twitter to say: "apply if you want to be part of bringing the cinematic experience between players in our new standalone multiplayer action game".

"The cinematic experience between players" sounds like an interesting idea - Naughty Dog's Uncharted and The Last of Us series are two of the more cinematic video game franchises around.

Naughty Dog is no stranger to multiplayer, of course. 2013's The Last of Us had a competitive multiplayer mode called Factions, and Uncharted 4 launched in 2016 with a competitive multiplayer mode for up to 10 players.

In 2019, Naughty Dog said multiplayer would not be included in The Last of Us 2.

"You will eventually experience the fruits of our team's online ambition, but not as part of The Last of Us Part 2", Naughty Dog said at the time.

"When and where it will be realised is still to be determined. But rest assured, we are as big a fan of Factions as the rest of our community and are excited to share more when it's ready."

Two years later, and it seems Naughty Dog is finally ramping up on whatever this multiplayer experience is.

This is not Naughty Dog's only current project, of course. In April, Bloomberg reported Naughty Dog is working on a The Last of Us remake. In the same report, Bloomberg said a team within Days Gone developer Sony Bend was helping Naughty Dog with a multiplayer game - no doubt the multiplayer game Naughty Dog is now hiring for.

Earlier this month, a datamine unearthed multiplayer assets in The Last of Us 2.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

Games in this article

The Last of Us: Part 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Here's a deeper dive into the new Saints Row

After CGI reveal drew mixed reaction from fans.

40

GTA Online has a new go-kart mode and it's surprisingly fun

Grand Theft Kart.

7

Metroid Dread trailer reveals an iconic boss

And hints at answers to a big mystery.

11

Dying Light: Platinum Edition officially heading to Switch

More details to be revealed soon.

9

Playing The Ascent on Xbox Game Pass for PC makes me wish I was playing on Steam

deepStink.

108

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

80

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch