Zone of the Enders HD Collection leads September's Games with Gold

Updated on 26 August 2021

September is almost upon us, meaning a fresh batch of Games With Gold titles to download for Xbox Live Gold subscribers, this time including Zone of the Enders HD Collection, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and more.

First out the gate is Zone of the Enders HD Collection for Xbox 360, which will be available as part of Games with Gold between 1st September and 15th September. Initially release in 2012 (where it was infamously so poor it ended up getting an extensive patch from an entirely different porting studio), it features high-definition remasters of the Hideo-Kojima-produced Zone of the Enders and Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner, each serving up a celebrated blend of mech-based third-person shooting and hack-and-slash action.

From 1st September to 15th September, Games with Gold subscribers can download Warhammer: Chaosbane, a Diablo-esque fantasy action-RPG set in the middle of Warhammer's Old World history. Players can take on the role of human, high elf, wood elf, or a dwarf as they batter their way through familiar locations - including the cursed city of Praag and Nuln, the old capital of the Empire - in their ceaseless quest for shiny loot. And who doesn't love loot?

Xbox Games with Gold - September 2021.

As the middle of the month comes around, Games with Gold offers up Mexican developer Lienzo's enjoyable low-poly, third-person action-adventure Mulaka, which takes its inspiration from the myths and legends connected to the Tarahumara tribe of northern Mexico. This one's available from 16th September to 15th October.

Finally for Games with Gold in September, there's Samurai Shodown 2 - the Xbox 360 version of SNK's 1994 fighting game - which will be available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers from 16th September to 30th September.

