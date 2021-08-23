Looks like Minecraft Dungeons launches on Steam next month

Worth pickaxing up again?

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 23 August 2021

Mojang's enjoyable Minecraft Dungeons now has a Steam page, and a planned release date of September 2021. Hey, that's next month!

Steam looks to be selling the Minecraft Dungeon Ultimate Edition, which includes six DLC packs baked into the game like a pixelly Minecraft cake. Or baked potato.

"Unlock special digital bonus content to become the ultimate hero!" Steam's description reads. "Download the Ultimate Edition today and receive digital artwork from each DLC as well as the entire game soundtrack featuring 200+ tracks. This offer is only available on Steam."

This ultimate DLC bundle launched back in July for PC via the Windows Store. DLC packs included are Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths and Echoing Void.

Echoing Void takes players to The End, home of the Enderman and the final boss area in the main Minecraft. Detailing this last DLC, developer Mojang described it as "the conclusion to the story we've been following for over a year", the game's "final arc" and, literally, "the end".

So that's it, right? Well, no.

"Does that mean it's over for Minecraft Dungeons?" Mojang continued. "Certainly not - there's plenty more to come - but one thing at a time!"

A mix of Diablo-lite battles and Minecraft adventuring, Minecraft Dungeons is good fun and has done well for Microsoft, with two season passes worth of content now laid out.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC, and there's cross-platform multiplayer. It's also, of course, on Xbox Game Pass, and overall it had racked up 10m players as of February this year.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Minecraft Dungeons

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Nine years later, Kingdoms of Amalur staff receive final paycheck

But only up to 20% of what they were owed.

10

Skyrim's getting a new Anniversary Edition in November on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

And fishing's coming as a free update for all players.

101

Impressive-looking Black Myth: Wukong gets new 12-minute gameplay video

Unreal.

38

Everything announced during Pokémon Presents

Wake up, Snorlax!

28

Watch Pokémon Presents right here!

From 2pm UK time.

5

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

44

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch