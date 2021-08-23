Looks like Minecraft Dungeons launches on Steam next month

Mojang's enjoyable Minecraft Dungeons now has a Steam page, and a planned release date of September 2021. Hey, that's next month!

Steam looks to be selling the Minecraft Dungeon Ultimate Edition, which includes six DLC packs baked into the game like a pixelly Minecraft cake. Or baked potato.

"Unlock special digital bonus content to become the ultimate hero!" Steam's description reads. "Download the Ultimate Edition today and receive digital artwork from each DLC as well as the entire game soundtrack featuring 200+ tracks. This offer is only available on Steam."

This ultimate DLC bundle launched back in July for PC via the Windows Store. DLC packs included are Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths and Echoing Void.

Echoing Void takes players to The End, home of the Enderman and the final boss area in the main Minecraft. Detailing this last DLC, developer Mojang described it as "the conclusion to the story we've been following for over a year", the game's "final arc" and, literally, "the end".

So that's it, right? Well, no.

"Does that mean it's over for Minecraft Dungeons?" Mojang continued. "Certainly not - there's plenty more to come - but one thing at a time!"

A mix of Diablo-lite battles and Minecraft adventuring, Minecraft Dungeons is good fun and has done well for Microsoft, with two season passes worth of content now laid out.

Minecraft Dungeons is available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC, and there's cross-platform multiplayer. It's also, of course, on Xbox Game Pass, and overall it had racked up 10m players as of February this year.