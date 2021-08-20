Flight Simulator's Germany, Austria, and Switzerland makeover delayed to September

Microsoft Flight Simulator's next big geographical makeover - this time for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland - has been delayed from its original 24th August release date and is now expected to arrive a little later on 7th September.

Originally announced in June, Flight Simulator's sixth World Update - which follows similar enhancements for Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK, and the United States - introduces new aerials and elevation maps for Germany, Austria, and Germany, alongside new photogrammetry cities, four hand-crafted airports, and nearly 100 points of interest.

Previous reveals from developer Asobo have confirmed three of those airports - Klagenfurt Airport (LOWK) Lübeck Airport (EDHL), and St. Gallen-Altenrhein Airport (LSZR) - plus a number of new landmarks, including Castle Marienburg in Hanover, Holstentor in Lübeck, Deutches Eck in Koblenz, Castle Katz in St. Goarshausen, Munich's Allianz Arena, and the Riesenrad in Vienna.

Microsoft Flight Simulator - Xbox Series X|S Gameplay Trailer.

And that's not the end of the additions, with World Update 6 also promising new discovery flights, landing challenges, and bush trips. "It's a ton of content and we want to make sure that it will be great", says Asobo in its latest development blog. As such it's opted to push release back two weeks to 7th September in order to "ensure [it] reaches a very high level of quality".

Based on previous word from Asobo, one more World Update is due to arrive this year following the Germany, Austria, and Switzerland makeover, as is a free Top gun expansion, introducing the F-18 among other things. Six more World Updates are planned for 2022 and Asobo says it hopes helicopters will join Flight Simulator's vehicle roster next year too.