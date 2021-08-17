Rocket League PS5 gets 120Hz mode

Gear change.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 17 August 2021

Rocket League on PlayStation 5 gets a 120hz mode tomorrow, 18th August, developer Psyonix announced in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

A new "Video Quality" setting within the Video Settings menu lets players select Quality or Performance modes.

Quality mode enables 4K resolution at 60fps with HDR. HDR requires an HDR10-compatible display and HDMI 2.0 cable or better, and you'll need a 4K capable display to experience 4K. If you use a 1080p display in this mode, Rocket League renders at 1080p supersampled from 4K.

Performance mode, on the other hand, runs Rocket League at 2688x1512 resolution (70 percent of full 4K) at 120fps with HDR.

In this mode, the game's user interface runs in 4K. As before, you need a 4K display to play in 4K. If you use a 1080p display, Rocket League renders at 1080p supersampled from 2688x1512.

And, as you'd expect, HDR and 120fps require a compatible display, as well as Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable.

Rocket League still doesn't have a native PS5 app - it's playable on Sony's current-gen console via backwards compatibility - so it's cool to see Psyonix issue this update for Sony's current-gen console.

