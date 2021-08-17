Microsoft confirms games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass

Psychonauts 2! Myst! Twelve Minutes! Recompile! More!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 17 August 2021

Microsoft has confirmed a raft of games coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

Recompile launches into Game Pass on cloud, console and PC on 19th August. It's a Metroidvania-inspired hacking adventure in which you control a semi-sapient program struggling against deletion.

Also on 19th August, Train Sim World 2 hits Game Pass on cloud, console and PC.

Twelve Minutes launches into Xbox Game Pass on 19th August on cloud, console and PC. It's an interactive thriller about a man stuck in a time loop, starring James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe.

Double Fine Productions' quirky adventure Psychonauts 2 launches into Game Pass on 25th August on cloud, console and PC.

And here's a surprise: Myst hits Game Pass on 26th August on cloud, console and PC. This is Cyan's "re-imagined" version of Myst for PC, VR devices, Mac and, for the first time ever, Xbox.

All these games coming soon to Game Pass are in addition to a number of games out today on the subscription service, including Humankind for PC, and Need for Speed Heat, Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order all via the cloud and EA Play.

Leaving Xbox Game Pass on 31st August are Blair Witch (cloud, console and PC), Double Kick Heroes (cloud, console and PC), NBA 2K21 (cloud and console), and Stranger Things 3: The Game (cloud, console, and PC).

Anything take your fancy?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (18)

Games in this article

Myst

Psychonauts 2

Recompile

Twelve Minutes

