Nintendo Switch sales slow year-on-year, as console nears 90m

Nintendo has now shifted 89.04m Switch consoles worldwide as of 30th June, though sales have slowed compared to this time last year.

Shipments of the main Switch console actually increased year-on-year, though a fall for the Switch Lite model offset that, leading to an overall decrease for the last quarter of 21.7 percent.

In its latest earnings briefing, Nintendo pointed to last year's sales boom "substantially driven" by Animal Crossing: New Horizons as providing tough comparisons.

A further 45.28m Switch games have been sold, including 2.07m copies of New Pokémon Snap, 1.34m copies of Mario Golf: Super Rush and 1.04m copies of Miitopia.

Sales of evergreen games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing continued to tick upwards, to 37.08m and 33.89m copies respectively.

Just last week, Nintendo finally promised further updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons were on the way, after months of silence on the subject.

Nintendo Switch is now just 12m sales behind the Wii, Nintendo's all-time best-selling home console, which stands at 101.63m. Switch OLED arrives on 8th October.

Looking ahead, Switch will get WarioWare: Get It Together! on 10th September, Metroid Dread on 8th October, Mario Party Superstars on 29th October, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on 19th November and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on 3rd December, before Pokémon Legends: Arceus on 28th January.