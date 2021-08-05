Nintendo Switch sales slow year-on-year, as console nears 90m

New horizons.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 5 August 2021

Nintendo has now shifted 89.04m Switch consoles worldwide as of 30th June, though sales have slowed compared to this time last year.

Shipments of the main Switch console actually increased year-on-year, though a fall for the Switch Lite model offset that, leading to an overall decrease for the last quarter of 21.7 percent.

In its latest earnings briefing, Nintendo pointed to last year's sales boom "substantially driven" by Animal Crossing: New Horizons as providing tough comparisons.

A further 45.28m Switch games have been sold, including 2.07m copies of New Pokémon Snap, 1.34m copies of Mario Golf: Super Rush and 1.04m copies of Miitopia.

Sales of evergreen games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing continued to tick upwards, to 37.08m and 33.89m copies respectively.

Just last week, Nintendo finally promised further updates to Animal Crossing: New Horizons were on the way, after months of silence on the subject.

Nintendo Switch is now just 12m sales behind the Wii, Nintendo's all-time best-selling home console, which stands at 101.63m. Switch OLED arrives on 8th October.

Looking ahead, Switch will get WarioWare: Get It Together! on 10th September, Metroid Dread on 8th October, Mario Party Superstars on 29th October, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on 19th November and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp on 3rd December, before Pokémon Legends: Arceus on 28th January.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (9)

More about Animal Crossing (Switch)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

PS5 dev kits briefly appear on eBay

Bid goodbye.

22

Fullbright co-founder steps down amidst studio exodus

But will remain writer on troubled Open Roads.

17

Embracer Group gobbles eight more developers, including 3D Realms

And Lost in Harmony developer DigixArt.

10

Blizzard president J. Allen Brack "leaving the company to pursue new opportunities"

Jen Oneal and Mike Ybarra now "co-leaders" of Warcraft maker.

67

Activision Blizzard boss pledges "We will be the company that sets the example... in our industry"

As employees continue to condemn lawsuit response.

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (9)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch