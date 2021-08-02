Ariana Grande headlining Fortnite concert series this week

No tiers left to cry.

News by Emma Kent, Reporter
Updated on 2 August 2021

Well, it may not come as a massive surprise, but the Ariana Grande concert for Fortnite has now been confirmed - and it's taking place 6th-8th August.

Ariana will headline a concert called the Rift Tour, which will "begin with experiences that pair popular tracks with moments based on elements from the game".

"Players will be able to travel side by side with their friends on a journey to magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana collide," the press release explains.

Rift Tour Featuring Ariana Grande teaser trailer.

For her own part, Grande said working with Epic to bring the concert to life had been "so fun and such an honour".

"I can't wait to join my fans and see all of your reactions to such an unforgettable, magical journey to new realities," she added.

Like previous Fortnite events, the concert will be shown across several days to give players plenty of opportunities to watch in-game. There are five shows in total, with the first taking place on 6th August at 11pm UK time, and the last on 8th August at 11pm. Epic recommends players "arrive in Fortnite 60 minutes before showtime" as the "Rift Tour Playlist should be live 30 minutes before each show". You can find the full list of times over here.

1
Those who attend the concert will get a free Cuddly Cloudcruiser umbrella. Rift Tour Quests will provide players with further rewards for completing in-game tasks.

News of the upcoming concert surfaced as part of the ongoing Apple v Epic Games lawsuit over Fortnite microtransactions, in which files detailing planned Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga concerts were made public. Rumours of the concert bubbled up once again in July, thanks to information shared with the /r/Fortniteleaks subreddit moderators from someone seemingly in the know, who had correctly leaked details of previous seasons. That leak also detailed further upcoming crossovers such as more Justice League and Suicide Squad characters, and there are apparently talks to secure the Naruto license for next season's battle pass.

A similar in-game concert featuring Travis Scott, held in April last year, was watched by a staggering 27.7 million players over the three days it was shown. Could Ariana Grande's concert potentially bring in even bigger numbers?

