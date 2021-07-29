New Pokémon Snap gets a new update

New enough for you? 

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 29 July 2021

A free content updating is coming to New Pokémon Snap on 3rd August.

The update will add three new areas to the game and 20 more Pokémon, such as Psyduck and Snorlax.

The new areas appear to be a rainforest, a wilderness and desert canyons. They also have day and night variants.

There also appears to be a new ability to shrink down and capture photos of Pokémon from below as giants, or take better close-up photos of smaller ones.

"An ever-present charm runs throughout the game, from how well the Pokémon models are rendered to the photo editing feature, which allows you to add some pizzazz to your favourite pictures," Lottie wrote in Eurogamer's review of New Pokémon Snap.

Ishraq Subhan

Work experience reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is an aspiring games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

