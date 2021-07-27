Warhammer: Vermintide 2 the latest game to get a PS5 update

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 has received a PlayStation 5 performance and visual update.

The upgrade for Fatshark's melee co-op game includes a boosted framerate of 60fps at 1440p resolution, improved shadow quality and casting, higher density scattering, and screen space reflections.

A similar update to the game was released on Xbox Series X and S earlier this year.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is the latest game to get a PS5 update in recent weeks. Sniper Elite 4's free next-gen upgrade came out for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S last week, and over the weekend we reported on how Shadow of the Tomb Raider received a surprise update that added 4k support in 60fps on PS5. Call of Duty: Warzone got a 120Hz update for PS5 last month.