Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons expansion out February 2022

Here's a new trailer.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor

Guild Wars 2's End of Dragons expansion comes out out February 2022, developer ArenaNet has announced.

End of Dragons is the third expansion for the long-running fantasy MMORPG. The new trailer is below:

End of Dragons is set on the lost land of Cantha, a "multi-ethnic land of magic that is home to the oldest nation of humans in all of Tyria", ArenaNet said. This area was first seen in 2006's Guild Wars Factions, but has been closed off in Guild Wars 2.

End of Dragons introduces the game's first multiplayer mount, the Siege Turtle. This can host two riders, which makes for co-op gameplay. And for the first time fishing arrives in Guild Wars 2.

Earlier in July, we reported on how ArenaNet had delayed End of Dragons from late 2021 to early 2022, but in the same breath announced the return of former Guild Wars 2 game director Colin Johanson, who now co-leads ArenaNet.

