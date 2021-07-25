Sony renews PlayStation Home trademark again

It's good to be Home.

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 25 July 2021

Sony has once again renewed the trademark for its PS3-era social space, PlayStation Home.

The filing - which was reportedly submitted on 21st July 2021, according to a Redditor who's keeping a close eye on the situation - has secured the European trademark up until 1st October 2028. Though little else is available on the trademark application's webpage, it's still logged as "goods and services", and categorised as "computer game software".

Though there's presently no official confirmation either way that Sony might be looking to relaunch Home - or at least some kind of version of it - it's the third such rumour to have surfaced in as many months, leading some to think it may have something to do with "a return to PSVR 2" (thanks, Comic Book) that would dovetail nicely into large-scale social events, such as those we've seen in Fortnite. Add in VR compatibility, and it could be a very exciting development indeed.

If you missed out on it the first time around, PlayStation Home was a virtual social hub where players could chat and hang out together and decorate their individual apartments - kind of like Second Life and the Sims, but fully Sony-centric.

When PlayStation Home closed for good on 31st March 2015, Sony - like many other companies - kept renewing its trademarks in order to protect the brand, but a flurry of recent behind-the-scenes action hints that this may more than just a bureaucratic paperwork exercise. Watch this (virtual) space, eh?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

More about PlayStation Home

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

Jurassic World Evolution 2 dev video talks dino behaviours, habitat enhancements, and more

Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and PC later this year.

9

Helicopters "planned" for Microsoft Flight Simulator next year

Flighty McFlightface.

22

Microsoft Flight Simulator will take up around 100GB on your Xbox

Microsoft Flab Simulator.

52

War Thunder player posts classified military documents to try to convince the dev to make a virtual tank more realistic

Behind enemy crimes.

8

Game Builder Garage gets a boxed version in September

Cart port.

5

You may also enjoy...

Microsoft Flight Simulator patch reduces download from over 170GB to 83GB

Aerodynamic.

26

American Truck Simulator gets official multiplayer support in latest experimental beta

Also heading to Euro Truck Simulator 2.

9

A Microsoft Flight Simulator modder is building a tour guide to the entire world

And to your left…

11

Feature | Take the A-Train, or how I fell in love with a hardcore accounting sim

On rails looter.

17

Digital Foundry | Flight Simulator 2020 best settings: how to balance performance without losing the next-gen experience

Up to 70 per cent improvement to frame-rate - and it still looks amazing.

51

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch