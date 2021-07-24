Sniper Elite 4's free next-gen upgrade out now for PS5 and Xbox Series X and S

Sniper Elite 4's free next-gen upgrade is out now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

The upgrade makes for full 4k resolution on PS5 and Xbox Series X, faster load times and 60fps support, developer Rebellion said.

The video, below, shows off this enhanced edition of the game.

Sniper Elite 4 came out in February 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It then launched on Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia in November 2020. It's the latest entry in the World War 2 third-person shooter series famous for its gory kill cam.

"Schlocky, supple and slicker than what's gone before, Sniper Elite 4 is a riotously entertaining WW2 stealth adventure," Martin said in Eurogamer's review.