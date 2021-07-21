Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion gets new trailer and more details

News by Ishraq Subhan, Work experience reporter
Updated on 21 July 2021

Sony has released more story details and a new trailer for Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion, which will be available as part of the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Writing on the PlayStation Blog, Sucker Punch Productions' senior writer Patrick Downs revealed the expansion features "new locations to discover, characters to meet, tales to complete, and more".

On the story, Downs unveiled that a Mongol tribe led by a shaman called Ankhsar Khatun, known to her followers as "the Eagle", has taken control of the island.

He also points out "Iki Island provides a stark contrast to Tsushima".

"It is a wild, lawless land of raiders and criminals, scarred by memories of war, and fiercely independent; the samurai have not been in control there for decades."

In terms of gameplay, this contrast means Jin encounters more factions, including pirates, smugglers, and mad monks.

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut releases on 20th August on PlayStation 5 for £69.99 and on PlayStation 4 for £59.99. Existing owners of Ghost of Tsushima can upgrade for £15.99 on PS4 and for £24.99 on PS5. PlayStation continues to charge users of next-gen upgrades for its IPs, a starkly different approach to Xbox.

