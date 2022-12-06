If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Annapurna's memory adventure Hindsight out on Xbox and PlayStation

In case you forgot.
Hindsight, the acclaimed narrative adventure from developer Joel MacDonald and publisher Annapurna Interactive - in which players experience a woman's entire life, from birth to the present day - is now available on Xbox One and PlayStation.

Hindsight is the follow-up McDonald's acclaimed iOS botanical puzzler Prune (McDonald is also a former Call of Duty designer) and tells the story of a woman revisiting her childhood home following her mother's death. As she sorts through her old belongings, she unlocks old memories that players can experience first-hand in the form of dioramas.

"Hindsight asks you to slow down and pay attention to the little things left behind," explains the game's official blurb. "Piece these things together and shift your viewpoint until you find just the right perspective to pull you deeper into the past... Linger as long as you wish, but sooner or later you must come back to the present."

Hindsight - Coming to PlayStation and Xbox 6th December.

Eurogamer's Christian Donlan was quite taken with Hindsight when it launched for PC, Switch, and iOS back in August, despite a few irritations. "At times, Hindsight remembers the impact of silence," he wrote in his Recommended review, "particularly in a sequence towards the end where imagination literally spills into memory and threatens to sweep everything away. The game blooms. I was left to pick through images, pondering the way fantasy and memory work together, and often undermine one another."

And if that's piqued your curiosity, Hindsight is available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, where it costs around £12.99/$14.99 USD.

