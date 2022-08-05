If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Weekly 12: The Red Dead Online problem, morgues and so much more

Let us recap the week for you.
Robert Purchese avatar
Podcast by Robert Purchese Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A still from a podcast call. Bertie, Christian and Emma Kent all smile over some joke or other.

Another Friday, another Weekly - the show where we recap the week on Eurogamer for you. Remember, premium supporters listen from Friday whereas everyone else listens from Monday.

Today, we've got former Eurogamer writer Emma Kent back! And it turns out that since moving on from Eurogamer, she's rediscovered a passion for football. And she's thrown herself so fully into it that she'll soon be in the FA Cup!

She's also been turning out some great pieces for us, including two State of the Game pieces - one on Valheim and one, more recently, on Red Dead Online. And it's that that we dive into first today.

