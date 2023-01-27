If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Annapurna published The Pathless out on Xbox and Switch next week

For the wing.

The Pathless key art of Hunter and eagle

The Pathless, from developer Giant Squid and published by Annapurna Interactive, will launch on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch on 2nd February.

The game was originally released in 2020 for PlayStation and PC, but Annapurna announced at its showcase last summer it was due for release on Xbox and Switch this winter.

iam8bit and Skybound will release physical editions of the game for Switch, with details coming soon.

THE PATHLESS | Coming to Switch and Xbox February 2

In The Pathless, players control the Hunter and her pet eagle as she explores an open fantasy world and defeats corrupting bosses.

The game has been praised for its smooth movement system that sees the Hunter using her bow to shoot emblems and receive a speed boost.

It received a Recommended badge in our Eurogamer review, describing it as a "sparse yet memorable adventure".

"You can race through this whole adventure and be done in four hours, probably less. But when you're on the ground or in the air the game often feels endless: clear and spacious, slopes and contours and steppes in every direction," wrote our Christian Donlan.

Giant Squid's previous game was underwater explorathon ABZÛ, which Eurogamer was a fan of when it released.

