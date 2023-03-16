Annapurna narrative puzzler Storyteller launches next week

Storyteller, the Annapurna-Interactive-published puzzler from developer Daniel Benmergui, now has a release date and is launching for PC and Switch on 23rd March.

Storyteller, which has been in development for quite some time now (Annapurna was first associated with it back in 2018), is described as a reactive puzzle game about building stories.

Essentially, the idea is to build a coherent yarn across a page of comic-book-style panels, placing the appropriate characters, backgrounds, and plot devices to reach the specified outcome - which can range from tales of loves to stories of revenge and betrayal.

Watch on YouTube Storyteller release date trailer.

It's possible, though - and perhaps even more desirable! - to simply mess about, watching your own narratives come alive through Storyteller's adorable animations based on the way you've chosen to construct a scene.

It all looks wonderfully promising, and we won't have long to wait for Storyteller's 'once upon a time' to begin - it launches on Switch's eShop and PC via Steam next Thursday, 23rd march.