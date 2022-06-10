Annapurna Interactive's 2022 showcase set for July

Following a successful debut, Annupurna Interactive will be hosting its showcase once again this year, with the publisher promising "reveals, announcements, and much more".

This year's show will take place on 28th July at 8pm UK time (12pm PT / 3pm ET), and will be streamed across the official Annapurna Interactive Twitch and YouTube channels.

We also have a new teaser that gives us a sneak peak of what lies ahead (sorry, I didn't mean to make that sound quite so ominous - it looks like a really nice variety of showings). You can check it out for yourself below.

Watch on YouTube Annapurna Interactive teases its 2022 showcase.

As you can see, we will be getting to learn even more about Stray following its release next month. This is one of my more anticipated games for 2022 so I am looking forward to that.

It also looks like Solar Ash will be making a showing, so that will be worth a watch.

What do you hope to see shown next month?