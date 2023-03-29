If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Amazon Spring Sale 2023 day three: here are today's best gaming deals

Find the best gaming deals in the Amazon Spring Sale for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox.lynn

Corinna Burton
Day three of the Amazon Spring Sale is underway! The giant sale started at 6pm on Monday, 27th March 2023 and will end tonight at midnight (Wednesday, 29th March). There are still lots of exciting offers available and you can get straight to the best Amazon Spring Sale gaming deals right here.

The Amazon Spring Sale has discounts of up to 40 per cent off gaming products, and up to 35 per cent off electronics, smartphones, and tons more items. You can find savings on storage like memory cards and SSDs from Western Digital, Samsung and Crucial, along with PC gaming accesories deals including headsets, keyboards and mice from the likes of Razer and Logitech. You can also land discounts on gaming monitors, laptops, and cheap 4K TVs.

Check out the deals we've spotted today in the Amazon Spring Sale below and check back regularly as we'll be adding more as we find them. You can also check out our live blog for the latest Amazon Spring Sale deals.

Today's best Amazon Spring Sale Deals 2023

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD - £174.49 (was £215.99)

Buy now

Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSDXC memory card - £32.99 (was £40.49)

Buy now

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC memory card - £40 (was £50)

Buy now

Certified Refurbished Xbox Series S Console - £199.99 (was £229.99)

Buy now

LG C1 OLED 4K 55 Inch TV - £849 (was £1,199)

Buy now

MSI Katana GF76 Gaming Laptop - £749 (was £1,099)

Buy now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 - £33.99 (was £69.99)

Buy now

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset - £44.99 (was £74.99)

Buy now

Acer Nitro 27" Full HD Gaming Monitor - £119.99 (was £154.90)

Buy now

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - £39.98 (was £54.99)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale SSD Deals 2023

Whether you're after a PS5 compatible internal solid state drive with heatsink, or you fancy treating yourself to a portable SSD, there are plenty of storage options in the sale.

Samsung 870 QVO 2 TB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal SSD - £104 (was £136.99)

Buy now

Crucial P3 Plus SSD - £60.99 (was £110.99)

Buy now

Samsung 990 PRO 2TB SSD - £174.49 (was £215.99)

Buy now

WD Black SN850x 2TB SSD - £150 (was £304)

Buy now

WD Black SN850x 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 NVMe Gaming SSD - £85 (was £158)

Buy now

1TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD- £92 (was £114.49)

Buy now

1TB Samsung 980 PRO Heatsink NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD -£93 (was £123.79)

Buy now

Crucial BX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA Internal SSD - £98.99 (was £179.99)

Buy now

Crucial P5 Plus 2TB SSD- £150 (was £246)

Buy now

SanDisk Extreme 2TB portable NVMe SSD - £159.94

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale MicroSD Card Deals

There some fairly decent micro SD card deals to pick up in the Amazon Spring Sale and we'll be adding more here as we spot them.

Samsung Evo Select 512GB microSDXC memory card - £32.99 (was £40.49)

Buy now

SanDisk 512GB Extreme PRO microSD - £69 (was £149)

Buy now

Samsung Evo Plus microSD - £42 (was £47)

Buy now

SanDisk 256GB Extreme microSDXC card - £29.99 (was £63.99)

Buy now

SanDisk 400GB Ultra microSDXC memory card - £40 (was £50)

Buy now

SanDisk 128GB Ultra microSDXC memory card - £15.95 (was £19.99)

Buy now

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC Memory Card - £22.92 (was £26.90)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale PS5 Deals 2023

the PS5 console and controller

While we don't expect to see any major discounts on PS5 consoles, Amazon is treating customers to some money off PS5 games like Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Lost Judgment.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on PS5 - £33.99 (was £69.99)

Buy now

Lost Judgment on PS5 - £24.99 (was £59.99)

Buy now

Hades on PS5 - £22.99

Buy now

Far Cry 6 Limited Edition on PS5 - £19.99 (was £24.99)

Buy now

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate on PS5 - £15.79 (was £24.99)

Buy now

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - £179.99 (was £349.99)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale Xbox Deals 2023

Xbox deals are few right now but you can land a discount on the Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel, an official Xbox controller and a Power A wired controller for the Series X|S.

Certified Refurbished Xbox Series S Console - £199.99 (was £229.99)

Buy now

Xbox Wireless Controller – Carbon Black - £39.98 (was £54.99)

Buy now

Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals - £179.99 (was £349.99)

Buy now

PowerA Wired Controller For Xbox Series X|S - £24.99 (was £29.99)

Buy now

Venom Twin Charging Dock with 2 x Rechargeable Battery Packs - £16.99 (was £19.99)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale Nintendo Switch Deals 2023

There's a small £10 saving on the Nintendo Switch OLED console right now and the Mario Day Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Odyssey is still up for grabs for £259.99. We're adding more consoles and Switch games from the sale as we spot them.

Nintendo Switch (Red) + Super Mario Odyssey Download Code - £259.99

Buy now

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red - £299 (was £309.99)

Buy now

Just Dance 2023 Special Edition (code in box)- £29.34 (was £35)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale Gaming Headset Deals 2023

Right now, you can find savings on a wide selection of gaming headsets from some of the most popular gaming brands including Logitech, Razer, SteelSeries.

HyperX Cloud II 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound Gaming Headset - £44.99 (was £74.99)

Buy now

SteelSeries Arctis 1 - £69.99 (was £99.99)

Buy now

SteelSeries Arctis 5 - £64.99 (was £109.99)

Buy now

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset - £109.99 (was £159.99)

Buy now

HyperX Cloud Alpha S - £59.99 (was £119.99)

Buy now

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE High-Fidelity Gaming Headset - £139.99 (was £179.99)

Buy now

Logitech G PRO X -Wired - £59.99 (was £120)

Buy now

Razer Blackshark V2 Pro - Wireless - £117.99 (was £179.99)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale Gaming Keyboard Deals 2023

If you're in the market for a new gaming keyboard, there are some great options up for grabs in the Amazon Spring Sale.

Razer Ornata V2 - £59.97 (was £99.99)

Buy now

Razer Huntsman Mini - £98 (was £119.99)

Buy now

HyperX Alloy Origins Core - £49.99 (was £99.99)

Buy now

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Wireless - £148.99 (was £229.99)

Buy now

SteelSeries Apex Pro - £149.99 (was £199.99)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale Gaming Mice Deals

Gaming mice deals are usually up for grabs through most of the year, but if you are thinking of sprucing up your set-up, you shouldn't give the Amazon Spring Sale a miss.

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - Wireless - £69.99 (was £129.99)

Buy now

Razer Viper Mini - Wired - £32.99 (was £39.99)

Buy now

Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - Wireless -£35.99 (was £59.99)

Buy now

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Wireless - £59.99 (was £129.99)

Buy now

Logitech G502 HERO Special Edition - £34.99 (was £79.99)

Buy now

Razer DeathAdder Essential - £21.49 (was £29.99)

Buy now

Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse - £29.99 (was £59.99)

Buy now

Razer Basilisk Ultimate with Charging Station - £79.99 (was £169.99)

Buy now

Logitech G203 Lightsync Wired - £16.99 (was £34.99)

Buy now

SteelSeries Rival 650 - £40.99 (was £119.99)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale TV deals

If you're planning on gaming and watching movies over the Easter bank holiday weekend, you can land a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale. This includes big discounts on these LG OLED and Samsung QLED 4K TVs.

LG C1 OLED 4K 55 Inch TV - £849 (was £1,199)

Buy now

Samsung 43" QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV - £809 (was £1,199)

Buy now

Hisense 65" 4K UHD Smart TV - £469

Buy now

Sony Bravia XR 55 Inch 4K OLED TV - £1,099 (was £1,199)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming monitor deals

Gaming monitor deals are definitely worth looking out for in the Amazon Spring Sale including savings from top brands like Samsung, MSI, LG and ASUS.

Asus TUF Gaming HDR 27" Gaming Monitor - £247.99 (was £299.99)

Buy now

Acer Nitro 27" Full HD Gaming Monitor - £119.99 (was £154.90)

Buy now

Samsung Odyssey G3 32" gaming monitor - £189 (was £249.99)

Buy now

MSI G2722 27" FHD gaming monitor - £199 (was £219)

Buy now

Samsung Odyssey G9 49" gaming monitor- £999 (was £1,149.99)

Buy now

LG UltraGear 24" Monitor - £129.99 (was £199.99)

Buy now

Best Amazon Spring Sale gaming laptop deals

So far, the Amazon Spring Sale is offering a small range of discounted gaming laptop deals. Check out the list below for our top picks so far.

MSI Katana GF76 Gaming Laptop - £749 (was £1,099)

Buy now

Acer Predator Helios 300 - £1,199.99 (was £1,499.99

Buy now

More of the best Amazon Spring Sale deals worth a mention

If you're looking for other great deals during the Amazon Spring Sale, there are tons of great audio, tech and other smart home products up for grabs. We're listing some of the best ones right here.

Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote - £39.99 (was £59.99)

Buy now

Kindle Paperwhite 16 GB (With Ads) - £114.99 (was £149.99)

Buy now

Echo Dot with clock (5th Generation) - £39.99 (was £64.99)

Buy now

Echo Dot (5th Generation) - £29.99 (was £54.99)

Buy now

Sennheiser SPORT True Wireless Earbuds - £75.99 (was £170)

Buy now

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Wireless Earphones - £69 (was £139)

Buy now

TP-Link Deco S7 AC1900 Whole Mesh Wi-Fi System - £110 (was £170)

Buy now

Anker Power Bank, USB-C Portable Charger 20000mAh - £40 (was £55)

Buy now

That's all the Amazon Spring Sale deals we have for now but keep checking back as we'll be adding more and more over the next couple of days. We hope you manage to pick up a bargain! If you're interested in finding more console related deals, you can check out our best PS5 deals, best Xbox deals and best Nintendo Switch deals guides. For any more gaming, tech or other cool products on sale, head on over and follow our Jelly Deals Twitter page.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale kicks off on Monday, 27th March 2023 at 6pm and will run up until midnight on Wednesday, 29th March.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

The Amazon Spring Sale is a three-day shopping event offering discounts on thousands of products across a wide range of categories.

The best Amazon Spring Sale deals to look out for

The online retail giant has reduced their prices on thousands of products and you can find all kinds of deals from top brands, including Samsung, Apple, and many more.

There are discounts of up to 40 per cent on gaming products, and up to 35 per cent off electronics and smartphones

Amazon Spring Sale tips to find the best deals

We here at Jelly Deals are hunting down all the best Amazon Spring Sale deals and highlighting them in this guide. We are also be running a live blog so that you can keep up to date with all the latest Amazon Spring Sale deals.

You should also keep an eye on our Deals hub and Twitter page for even more news on the best discounts that are up for grabs.

We also recommend you do your research on what you might like to buy, and add your desired items to your wishlist so that you're ready to snap up those bargains.

What other Amazon promotions are happening right now?

There is up to 20 per cent off selected products over at Amazon Warehouse at the moment, where you can land savings on PC hardware, storage, electronics and much more.

