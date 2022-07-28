Amazon has announced its August Games with Prime line-up

Amazon has announced its August Games with Prime line-upStarCraft: Remastered! Recompile! ScourgeBringer!
Amazon has announced the free games available as part of its August Games with Prime lineup.
They are: StarCraft: Remastered, Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders, Beasts of Maravilla Island, Recompile, ScourgeBringer and Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises.
All six titles will be available from 1st August for Prime Gaming members.
Classic strategy game StarCraft is surely the pick of the bunch, but Recompile is a "Metroidvania that makes hacking look beautiful" and ScourgeBringer is "another Roguelite that's well worth your love".
In addition, Call of Duty content will be available to celebrate Activision's Call of Duty League Championship Weekend on 4th-7th August.
Members can also claim in-game content for Pokémon Go, Fall Guys, Roblox, League of Legends, and Two Point Hospital.
