Alone in the Dark and more confirmed for THQ Nordic's August showcase

THQ Nordic is holding another digital showcase this August, featuring new reveals and updates on previously announced games, including its intriguing Alone in the Dark reboot.

Here's the bit for your diary: things get underway at 8pm BST/9pm CEST/12pm PT on Friday, 11th August, with proceedings being streamed via YouTube and Twitch.

As for what we can expect, THQ Nordic is promising "world premiere announcements but also updates and reveals for previously announced games", with Alone in the Dark, the recently revealed Trine 5, and Outcast 2 all confirmed to be getting more time in the spotlight.

Watch on YouTube THQ Nordic Digital Showcase save the date trailer.

Beyond that is anyone's guess, but it's certainly been a while since we heard anything from THQ Nordic's long-awaited Gothic remake or Dangerous Golf developer Three Fields Entertainment's promising racer Wreckreation. And might we get a first proper look at the publisher's South Park game, teased at the end of least year's show?

It doesn't sound like THQ Nordic will be too stuck for titles to discuss though; back in August, the company confirmed it currently has 43 games in development, and 25 of those are (or at least were at the time) still unannounced.