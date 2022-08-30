All-women Games Done Quick speedrunning event raises over $135k for Malala Fund

All-women Games Done Quick speedrunning event raises over $135k for Malala FundFlame Fatales reaches new personal best.
The all-women speedrunning event Flame Fatales has raised $135,512 for Malala Fund.
Part of Games Done Quick, the latest event ran from 21st-27th August and featured runs of Stardew Valley, Ocarina of Time, Elden Ring, and more.
Earlier this year, $132,350 was raised by the group for Malala Fund in its Frost Fatales event.
Malala Fund is a non-profit that supports the right for girls to receive free, safe, quality education by investing in advocates challenging educational policies and practices.
Games Done Quick also announced its next Frost Fatales event, which will take place in 2023 from 26th February to 4th March.
🏁Time🏁#FlameFatales 2022 raised a total of $135,512 for @MalalaFund! Thank you runners, commentators, volunteers & GDQ staff who made this possible, and everyone that donated & supported the event!— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 28, 2022
The @FrameFatales will be back this winter for Frost Fatales, see you then! pic.twitter.com/mL3wjsSQ0a
The money raised from this event marks a personal best for any Frame Fatales event.
That's a PB! Thank you for helping us reach a new record high donations raised at any Frame Fatales event, all for Malala Fund! 💖💖#FlameFataleshttps://t.co/umiMSaefOZ pic.twitter.com/gmveOeLI3g— Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) August 28, 2022
