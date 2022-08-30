If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

All-women Games Done Quick speedrunning event raises over $135k for Malala Fund

Flame Fatales reaches new personal best.
Flame Fatales artwork 2022

The all-women speedrunning event Flame Fatales has raised $135,512 for Malala Fund.

Part of Games Done Quick, the latest event ran from 21st-27th August and featured runs of Stardew Valley, Ocarina of Time, Elden Ring, and more.

Earlier this year, $132,350 was raised by the group for Malala Fund in its Frost Fatales event.

Malala Fund is a non-profit that supports the right for girls to receive free, safe, quality education by investing in advocates challenging educational policies and practices.

Games Done Quick also announced its next Frost Fatales event, which will take place in 2023 from 26th February to 4th March.

The money raised from this event marks a personal best for any Frame Fatales event.

