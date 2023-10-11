All outfits and locations in Assassin's Creed Mirage

There are several outfits to collect in Assassin's Creed Mirage. As well as having a different look, each of these outfits gives Basim specific benefits.

For example, the Initiate of Alamut outfit makes it quieter to pull off assassinations, while the Hidden One outfit gives additional focus.

Most of these outfits are hidden around Baghdad, so this guide will tell you what each of the outfits are in Assassin's Creed Mirage, as well as what bonuses they give and where to find them.

It's worth noting that the outfits that appear in loot chests seem to appear in any of the three chests in an area. The remaining two chests will contain the upgrade schematics for the outfit for that area. Therefore it may not be necessary to find the specific chest detailed here. We have simply given instructions for the first chest we opened in the area, where we found the outfit.

Outfits are those pieces of clothing that give Basim special perks. You can also change Basim's appearance with costumes, which override the look of the outfits but don't change the perk Basim recieves.

Initiate of Alamut Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

Basim will recieve the Initiate of Alamut outfit automatically as you progress the story. Specifically, you will get this outfit after completing the main mission Taking Flight.

The Initiate of Alamut outfit makes your assassinations quieter. Specifically, at the first rank, enemies will hear 50% less. Once upgraded, they will hear 75% and then finally 100% less.

Sand Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Sand Outfit is only available with the deluxe edition of Assassin's Creed Mirage. This does include using the Ubisoft+ Game Subscription Service. If you either bought the deluxe edition or are accessing it through the subscription, you should automatically have the Sand Outfit.

The Sand Outfit gives Basim a second chance if he's hit fatally. Without upgrading, this happens once per combat encounter and will slow down time for three seconds. At the first upgrade level, it slows down time by four seconds, and finally five seconds when fully upgraded.

Zanj Uprising Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Zanj Uprising outfit can be found during an early game main mission, specifically the quest with Beshi and the captured rebels during Contact the Rebels.

The outfit can be found on a boat in the Upper Harbor. It is easiest to clear out the guards on this boat first. Then, at the back of the boat, move the storage shelf backwards, opening up a space on the right. Then move this same shelf all the way to the left of the area (as viewed from the entrance). You should be able to see the chest, it will need to go just in front of it.

Next, turn to the left and move the shelf here outwards towards the front of the boat. Squeeze into the very back and move the shelf here out of the way. Then return to the shelf which is in front of the chest and move it backwards to access the gear chest.

The Zanj Uprising outfit reduces the amount of notoriety Basim recieves for being seen committing illegal acts like stealing and assassinating guards. At the base level it reduces notoriety by 20%, rising to 30% when first upgraded and 40% when fully upgraded.

Hidden One Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Hidden One outfit can be found in the Shurta Headquarters in the Round City part of the map.

This is a restricted area but approaching from the North will give a good path inwards with few guards between you and the gear chest. Use Enkidu the eagle or the Eagle Vision power to highlight the chest and keep an eye out for the patrolling enemies.

The Hidden One outfit gives Basim additional focus when he performs stealth kills. At first the outfit will fill an additional 5% of the focus chunks, then 10% when first upgraded and 15% when fully upgraded.

Abbasid Knight Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Abbasid Knight outfit can be found in gear chests in Karkh. We found it in the Tax Collector's Mansion. You will go here during the main mission The Toll of Greed.

Entering from the west side will give you the easiest shot at the guard who has the key. You can highlight him using Enkidu or eagle vision and pickpocket or assassinate him. This will give you access from the ground floor to the building with the gear chest in. Alternatively you may be able to climb the front of this building and get access through an unlocked door on the right-hand balcony.

The Abassid Knight outfit gives Basim slow health regeneration. At first it will allow Basim to regenerate 1% of his health every two seconds, up to 50% of his total health. Once upgraded, it will regenerate 2% of his health every two seconds, to the same amount, and when fully upgraded 3%.

Rostam Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

To unlock the Rostam outfit, complete the contract The Marked Ones. This contract will appear on the boards in the assassin bureaus. If it doesn't appear, try accepting and completing other contracts first and then returning.

The Marked Ones begins with a race against another Hidden One. Try to follow a straighter line than he does without as much climbing, and you should be fine. There's a direct route further to the left than the one that your opponent takes which involves ropes in trees which worked great.

Once you win the race and obtain the coins, head to see the delegate. Once you speak with him the Rostam outfit will be added to your inventory.

The Rostam outfit has the perk Sound of Silence which makes Basim quieter. At its base level, it reduces Basim's noise by 50%, 75% when partially upgraded, and 100% when fully upgraded.

King of Thieves Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The King of Thieves Outfit appears to be a preorder bonus linked to the quest Forty Thieves.

Althought we were able to complete this quest using the Ubisoft subscription service, we did not receive the outfit.

Milad's Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

To get this outfit, first play the main story until you meet Nehal again. She will give you a quest called The Ancient Place.

This quest will cause NPCs carrying mysterious shards to appear in Baghdad. These look like civilians but can actually be assassinated without penalty. You can also pickpocket them to get the shards, but they have a very small window in the pickpocketing QTE. Check out our Mysterious Shard locations guide if you want to earn all of the related rewards.

Gather five mysterious shards and head north of Baghdad. There is a viewpoint and a large lake that will appear on the map.

Dive into the lake where you see the indication for an opening on the minimap. Dive down (using C on PC) and enter the crevasse under the lake. Follow the tunnel and pop up where it comes out. Then continue to follow the tunnel on foot until you reach a mysterious precursor area.

For the outfit, open the chest which requires five shards. The other chests will open with two and three respectively.

Milad's outfit sets off a stun effect when you successfully complete an air assassination, stopping other guards from attacking you for a short time. The outfit cannot be upgraded.

Jinn Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Jinn outfit can be purchased for £8.99 in the shop. It makes afflictions applied to enemies last 100% longer.

Fire Demon Outfit in Assassin's Creed Mirage

The Fire Demon outfit can be purchased for £12.99 in the shop. It will burn away the body of successfully assassinated enemies.

Good luck collecting all of the outfits in Assassin's Creed Mirage!