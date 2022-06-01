Activision employee wrongful death lawsuit dropped

Parents of an Activision Blizzard employee who took her own life have dropped their lawsuit against the company.

Kerri Moynihan, a 32-year-old finance manager at Activision, died in 2017 while attending a company retreat.

The incident publicly came to light as part of California's still-ongoing lawsuit against Activision, filed last July, which has alleged multiple instances of discrimination and misconduct at the company.

In March, the Washington Post reported that Moynihan's family were suing Activision Blizzard for wrongful death, and were claiming sexual harassment had been a "significant factor" in their daughter's suicide.

The lawsuit specifically alleged that male co-workers had distributed private pictures of Moynihan and behaved inappropriately during the company retreat where Moynihan took her own life.

Activision previously said the events had "no bearing whatsoever" on California's wider lawsuit, and criticised the incident's inclusion in California's case.

Axios reported last night that Moynihan's parents had now filed for their lawsuit to be dismissed "with prejudice", so it cannot be refiled.

Representatives for both the family and Activision declined to comment further.

In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie. In the US, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. In Australia, the crisis support service Lifeline is 13 11 14. Other international suicide helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.